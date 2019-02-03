Deputies Search for Man Who Robbed Orcutt Gas Station

A search was under way Sunday night for the man who robbed a gas station in Orcutt, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Mobil gas station at the corner of Clark Avenue and Bradley Road.

After taking the money from the cash register, the suspect was soon running toward the nearby Taco Bell restaurant.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a thin build.

He reportedly was wearing a gray-colored hoodie over a black hoodie, jeans and dark shoes with a white stripe, according to emergency radio dispatch reports.

No weapons were seen during the robbery.

Deputies were busy reviewing surveillance video and deploying a police canine to search for the suspect on Sunday night.

