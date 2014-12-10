Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:11 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Search for Suspects in Goleta Store Heist

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:32 p.m. | December 10, 2014 | 6:05 p.m.

Deputies were searching Wednesday evening for four people who stole money from a Goleta business earlier in the day, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the Kmart shopping center at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"Four suspects, two males and two females, entered the Goleta Smoke Shop..." Hoover said. "The two female suspects and one of the male suspects distracted the clerk while the other suspect took money from behind the counter."

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and a gray baseball cap turned backwards, according to emergency radio traffic.

Hoover added that no weapons appeared to have been involved.

"They ran out the front door, past the vehicle they had driven up with, which contained articles of identification," Hoover said, adding that the car is registered out of Ventura County.

When apprehended, the suspects likely won't be charged with robbery, Hoover said, but instead with commercial burglary or grand theft of currency.

"The actual crime will be determined and finalized after completion of the investigations and interviews of the clerk and witnesses," Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

