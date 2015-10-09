Deputies Search Goleta, Isla Vista Areas For Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit of Stolen Car

Advice

Suspect still at large after allegedly stealing car in Lompoc and leading officers on a vehicle pursuit to Goleta, where he fled on foot

A search was suspended Friday afternoon after hours of looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car in Lompoc and then led officers on a chase to Goleta, where he abandoned the car and fled on foot near the UCSB campus, authorities said.

The suspect wasn't found as of 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Devereux property and Children's Center near Isla Vista were put on lockdown as officers and a county helicopter searched the area of West Campus for the suspect, described as a white male in his 20s.

The incident stems from a 10:15 a.m. call when Lompoc Police contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department about a vehicle pursuit of a driver in a black 1988 Honda, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

The car had been stolen from the Circle K in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue, and the suspect was reported heading southbound on Highway 101, with the California Highway Patrol in pursuit, Hoover said. The car had the keys in the ignition and was running when it was taken, Hoover said.

The suspect exited at Winchester Canyon, driving through Goleta down Hollister Avenue, turned onto Storke Road and drove into the Devereux area, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Deputies searched UC Santa Barbara's West Campus area including Devereux, West Campus Faculty Housing and western Isla Vista and a county helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist.

The search then moved to nearby beaches, from Campus Point to Ellwood Beach.

Staff writer Lara Cooper contributed to this story.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.