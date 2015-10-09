Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Deputies Search Goleta, Isla Vista Areas For Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit of Stolen Car

Suspect still at large after allegedly stealing car in Lompoc and leading officers on a vehicle pursuit to Goleta, where he fled on foot

Law enforcement searched areas in Goleta, Isla Vista and UCSB Friday morning and afternoon after a vehicle pursuit suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.
Law enforcement searched areas in Goleta, Isla Vista and UCSB Friday morning and afternoon after a vehicle pursuit suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.  (Diego Topete photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:07 p.m. | October 9, 2015 | 11:14 a.m.

A search was suspended Friday afternoon after hours of looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car in Lompoc and then led officers on a chase to Goleta, where he abandoned the car and fled on foot near the UCSB campus, authorities said. 

The suspect wasn't found as of 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Devereux property and Children's Center near Isla Vista were put on lockdown as officers and a county helicopter searched the area of West Campus for the suspect, described as a white male in his 20s.

The incident stems from a 10:15 a.m. call when Lompoc Police contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department about a vehicle pursuit of a driver in a black 1988 Honda, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

The car had been stolen from the Circle K in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue, and the suspect was reported heading southbound on Highway 101, with the California Highway Patrol in pursuit, Hoover said. The car had the keys in the ignition and was running when it was taken, Hoover said. 

The suspect exited at Winchester Canyon, driving through Goleta down Hollister Avenue, turned onto Storke Road and drove into the Devereux area, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies brought in K-9 units to search for a suspect who led authorities on a vehicle pursuit from Lompoc to Goleta and then fled on foot near the UCSB campus. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies brought in K-9 units to search for a suspect who led authorities on a vehicle pursuit from Lompoc to Goleta and then fled on foot near the UCSB campus.  (Diego Topete photo)

Deputies searched UC Santa Barbara's West Campus area including Devereux, West Campus Faculty Housing and western Isla Vista and a county helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist. 

The search then moved to nearby beaches, from Campus Point to Ellwood Beach. 

Staff writer Lara Cooper contributed to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 