Deputies Searching for Armed-Robbery Suspect in Isla Vista

Sheriff’s deputies were searching Monday afternoon for the suspect in an armed robbery in Isla Vista.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 6600 block of Picasso Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"Two women at the apartment reported that a male suspect, who they thought may be armed, stepped into the residence and demanded a specific amount of money," Hoover said. "The women ran out of the residence and the suspect did as well.

"The suspect fled, and the women chased him about a block before they lost sight of him."

The suspect reportedly was last seen going over a fence northbound toward Abrego Road.

In addition to ground units, a sheriff’s helicopter was involved in the search, but they were unable to locate the suspect, Hoover said.

The suspect was described as light-skinned with green eyes, approximately 20 years old, wearing dark shorts, Hoover said, adding that he was Spanish-speaking..

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179.

