Deputies Searching for Armed-Robbery Suspect in Isla Vista

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 27, 2015

Sheriff’s deputies were searching Monday afternoon for the suspect in an armed robbery in Isla Vista.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 6600 block of Picasso Road, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"Two women at the apartment reported that a male suspect, who they thought may be armed, stepped into the residence and demanded a specific amount of money," Hoover said. "The women ran out of the residence and the suspect did as well.

"The suspect fled, and the women chased him about a block before they lost sight of him."

The suspect reportedly was last seen going over a fence northbound toward Abrego Road.

In addition to ground units, a sheriff’s helicopter was involved in the search, but they were unable to locate the suspect, Hoover said.

The suspect was described as light-skinned with green eyes, approximately 20 years old, wearing dark shorts, Hoover said, adding that he was Spanish-speaking..

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

