Deputies Searching for Armed-Robbery Suspects in Orcutt

Three black men sought in connection with robbery on Via Vista Verde

Sheriff’s deputies were unabled to locate three men involved in an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at a home on Via Vista Verde in Orcutt. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s deputies were unabled to locate three men involved in an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at a home on Via Vista Verde in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 7:05 p.m. | March 28, 2016 | 1:07 p.m.

A search of an Orcutt neighborhood Monday afternoon failed to find three men allegedly involved in a home-invasion robbery that left a resident with minor injuries before the suspects fled with two handguns, marijuana and other items.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and other law-enforcement officers converged at about 12:40 p.m. on the neighborhood surrounding the 700 block of Via Vista Verde, where the suspects robbed the resident at gunpoint.

For approximately two hours, law enforcement officers searched the neighborhood and nearby creek, using police dogs and a helicopter.

However, the suspects were not found and no one had been taken into custody by the time authorities ended the active search.

One suspect was armed with a black handgun, and it is believed the men stole two other weapons — reportedly handguns — from a gun safe at the home.

They also reportedly stole “a large quantity” of processed marijuana.

“The victim received some minor injuries from the suspects,” said Lt. Clay Turner of the Sheriff’s Department. “I don’t have the details as it how that occurred yet, but it was not as a result of a  use of firearm.”

The injury reportedly came from blunt force trauma with the victim hit by an unknown object, Turner added. The adult victim declined medical attention at the scene.

One suspect fled westbound on Via Vista Verde while two others ran north to nearby Solomon Creek.

“A cooperative effort by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, Fish & Wildlife, Santa Maria Police Department and California Highway Patrol all converged upon the scene, set up a perimeter to try and lock the suspects in,” Turner said.

“K-9s were deployed and they initially had what we call in the trade a good track. However, the suspects probably made it to a car and we lost the tracking,” Turner added.

Some items stolen from the residence — reportedly including a cell phone — were found in a shopping center near Clark Avenue and Bradley Road.

Turner said investigators were still determining why the suspects chose the house, and could not confirm or deny whether incident was a random attack.

Beyond describing the stolen marijuana as a large quantity, Turner said he didn’t immediately know the weight amount. 

An occupant of the home possesses a medical marijuana card, according to Turner.

“We’re investigating  to ensure that they’re within the parameters of the law and not in violation,” Turner said, adding the investigation is ensuring compliance with the Compassionate Use Act.

With the search complete, detectives began processing the scene to collect forensic evidence, seeking witnesses, and working to pinpoint the identities of the suspects, Turner added.

Preliminary reports described the suspects as three black males, but investigators have not been able to substantiate that, Turner said after the search.

Residents of the home reportedly told deputies they have no idea who the suspects are, Turner said.

At the request of a neighbor, sheriff’s deputies searched his home to ensure the suspects were not hiding inside. 

The Sheriff’s Department issued a reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system to ensure public safety and warn residents to remain inside while law enforcement officers searched for the suspects.

Once the search was done, residents were advised it was safe to leave their homes. 

Two schools — Delta High School and Pine Grove Elementary School — are near the area, but students and staff at both campuses were on spring break Monday.

Anyone in the neighborhood with video surveillance of activity just before 12:38 p.m. Monday or any other information about suspicious activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-Line at 805.681.4171. 

“We’re as a strong as the community is, and we need the community to be diligent,” Turner said. “If they see people that are matching the description of the suspects, or believe they saw something that might be associated with this crime or any crime, we need people to call us at the Sheriff’s Office with any reports they might have.”

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

