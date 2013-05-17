Deputies Searching for Carpinteria Stabbing Suspect

Deputies are searching for the suspect in a stabbing late Thursday night at a Carpinteria motel, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies were called to the Motel 6 on the 4200 block of Via Real on a report of a stabbing, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“An individual ran into the lobby and alerted the clerk that someone had been stabbed,” Hoover said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said. Details on his condition were not available.

Deputies, assisted by CHP officers, set up a perimeter around the motel, and searching for the suspect, but could not locate him, Hoover said.

He was described 30-40 years old, half Indian and half black, 5-foot-9, with a stocky build, Hoover said.

The victim told investigators his attacker’s first name is Rob, the two worked together, and they had an altercation several months prior.

The stabbing remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Corbett with the Criminal Investigations Unit at 805.684.5405 x424.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.