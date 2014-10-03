Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Search Halted for Fugitive in San Marcos Pass Area

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:23 p.m. | October 3, 2014 | 6:52 p.m.

As darkness fell Friday night, deputies suspended their search along San Marcos Pass for a woman — wanted on a felony warrant — who had been involved in an earlier pursuit, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began at the Chumash Casino & Resort at about 4:30 p.m., when the Sheriff's Department was advised that the woman being sought by authorities in Los Angeles was at that location, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect and another woman had just departed in a Jeep Cherokee.

"As one deputy was pulling into the parking lot, he observed the suspect vehicle exiting the Chumash Casino, and a traffic stop was initiated," Hoover said. "The vehicle pulled over, and as the deputy was making his approach, the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed."

The Jeep headed eastbound on Highway 154, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph, Hoover said.

"Out of public safety concerns, the pursuit was terminated, and the suspect vehicle description as put out to all area law enforcement units," Hoover said. 

A search of the mountain areas was conducted, with the assistance of a county helicopter, and shortly after 5:30 p.m, the vehicle was located near Highway 154 and West Camino Cielo.

The Jeep was then tracked down Highway 154 toward Santa Barbara, and a "high risk" traffic stop was made near Cathedral Oaks Road.

The female driver was taken into custody, but the passenger — the original driver, who was being sought under the warrant — had fled the vehicle near the top of San Marcos Pass, Hoover said.

Deputies, assisted by K-9 units, scoured the area for nearly two hours before calling off the search at about 7:30 p.m.

The suspects' names and details on the warrant were not released.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 