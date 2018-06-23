Deputies Searching for Machete-Wielding Man After Goleta Altercation

Victim’s fingers badly sliced in attack, but suspect eludes capture at mobile home park

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were searching early Saturday for a man suspected of seriously injuring an acquaintance with a machete during a fight.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park in the 900 block of Ward Drive about midnight Friday.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 51-year-old male victim whose fingers had been badly sliced by a male suspect who is known to the victim,” she said.

The man wielding the machete had fled on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. His name was not released.

The wounded man, whose identity also was not disclosed, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

The investigation was continuing, Hoover said.

