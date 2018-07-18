Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Searching for 2 Possibly Armed Suspects in Montecito; 3rd Man Arrested

Incident began at a residence on Santa Elena Lane; county alert says black males being sought

patrol car at roadblock Click to view larger
A sheriff’s deputy mans a roadblock late Wednesday night at Olive Mill Road and North Jameson Lane in Montecito, where a search was underway for three possibly armed suspects. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:32 a.m. | July 18, 2018 | 11:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were searching early Thursday for two possibly armed burglary suspects in the area of Santa Elena Lane in Montecito. A third man was taken into custody.

Streets in the area — including Olive Mill Road, North Jameson Road, San Benito Way, San Ysidro Road and Santa Elena Lane — were shut down as deputies established a perimeter to look for the trio.

Residents in the area received a warning message through the county's Aware & Prepare program:

"All residents shelter in place. Law enforcement in the area looking for 3 black male subjects who are possibly armed and dangerous. One subject was last seen wearing a white t shirt. If you see anyone suspicious, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately."

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the incident began at about 10:30 p.m., when dispatchers received a report of a residential burglary in progress on the 100 block of Santa Elena Lane.

"The homeowners were inside the residence at the time and called 9-1-1 for help," Hoover said. "Three black male suspects, one wearing a white t-shirt, who were possibly armed fled the residence."

A person who was hiding from the men in the residence was brought out by deputies, and was checked out by paramedics, according to emergency radio traffic.

At least one suspect reportedly was armed with a gun, according to radio traffic.

One person was taken into custody on Wyant Road, according to witnesses as the scene.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter was on scene to assist with the search, along with a K-9 unit.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check by with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

