Extensive Search Turns Up No Sign of Missing Goleta Man

Cody West, 22, was last seen early Sunday leaving a party, according to the Sheriff's Department

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating the disappearance of a Goleta man who was last seen over the weekend.

The family of Cody West, 22, reported him missing Monday, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

West was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a party on Avenida Gorrion in Goleta, Hoover said.

He reportedly drove away in a 1999 silver Audi A4 Quatro sedan, license 4HAZ784, Hoover said.

"He has not been seen or heard from since, and did not show up to work on Monday," Hoover said. "His family is concerned about his well-being."

An extensive search by family and friends on Tuesday turned up no sign of West, according to his mother.

"We searched all of Goleta for him yesterday, as well as parts of Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley, to no avail," Juliet West told Noozhawk Wednesday morning. "We have had no clues, no sightings of him or his car.



"We are praying that he is alive and will be found soon."

Deputies also have been attempting to locate West, Hoover said, and have been assisted by a county helicopter that has conducted an aerial search over remote areas of the county.

Anyone with information about West's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, Hoover said.

