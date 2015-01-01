Deputies Seek Suspect in Carpinteria Stabbing

Investigators were searching Thursday night for the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the 4900 block of 5th Street in Carpinteria, where they found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"He was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to a be a non-life-threatening injuries," Hoover said.

Investigators were in the process of positively identifying and tracking down the suspect, Hoover said, adding that the suspect and victim were acquainted.

Hoover did not provide additional details, but emergency radio traffic indicated the suspect was a woman who may have had a child with her.

Deputies were searching for a 2006 silver Dodge 4X4 pickup truck, according to radio traffic.

Additional details were not available Thursday night.

