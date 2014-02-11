Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Seek Public’s Help to Find Wanted Man

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 11, 2014 | 10:09 p.m.

Daniel Arbayo Gil

Detectives were searching late Tuesday night for a Santa Maria gang member who fled when investigators tried to serve a search warrant at his home.

Daniel Arbayo Gil, 29, of Santa Maria eluded capture after deputies arrived at his residence in the north end of the city. said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Gil was standing in the roadway in front of his home at about 5 p.m. when gang-enforcement detectives arrived, Hoover said.

"When they attempted to make contact with him, he ran inside the residence," Hoover said.

Sheriff's personnel and Santa Maria police closed off the 2400 block of Bentley Avenue, where Gil lives, while they attempted to locate him.

Gil, who was the subject of a criminal investigation into a weapons violation, apparently escaped out the rear of the home, and fled on foot toward Blosser Road, Hoover said.

He was described as Hispanic, 6-foot-2 and about 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and no shirt or shoes.

Gil may be armed and is considered dangerous, Hoover said.

Anyone who encounters Gil or knows his whereabouts is cautioned not to make contact with him, but instead to call 911 or leave an anonymous report at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

