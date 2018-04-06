Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Seize Weapons, Ammo From Home of Los Alamos Stand-Off Suspect

Ronald Carrari was charged with making criminal threats, resisting arrest and possession of an illegal shotgun and illegal rifle magazines

Authorities searched the home of Los Alamos stand-off suspect Ronald Carrari and found multiple weapons and ammunition, including an illegal shotgun, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | March 21, 2015 | 11:19 a.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies seized firearms, swords and ammunition from the home of a Los Alamos man arrested Friday night after a long standoff with authorities.

Ronald Carrari

Ronald Carrari, 56, was arrested around 5:35 p.m. after a day-long stand-off at his residence in the 9600 block of South Highway 101, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A sheriff’s SWAT team eventually used tear gas to drive him out and he immediately was taken into custody.

Carrari initially was booked on charges of making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

He was initially contacted by deputies after they received reports that he had threatened a family member in downtown Los Alamos, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“They had been in contact with Carrari the past several days and were concerned about his ability to harm himself or others,” she said in a statement Saturday morning.

“They also had information that he may possess firearms.”

When deputies went to his house, Carrari allegedly went inside and refused to communicate. Authorities eventually set up a full command post to try to contact him inside the house, with negotiators and mental health professionals on the scene.

Deputies and detectives later searched his home and found eight firearms, seven swords, two fighting knives and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Hoover said he is being charged with possession of an illegal shotgun and illegal rifle magazines and there may be additional charges coming.

Highway 101 was closed down in both directions for more than two hours during the incident, with traffic rerouted through Lompoc.

