Motorist Shot by Sheriff’s Deputies after Allegedly Brandishing Gun at Carpinteria Traffic Stop

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a motorist who threatened them with a gun during a traffic stop early Sunday in Carpinteria, a department spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at Highway 150 and Carpinteria Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“After stopping, the driver exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at the deputies, forcing them to discharge their firearms at him,” she said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said.

She said the gun was recovered at the scene.

Other details about the incident were being withheld, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.