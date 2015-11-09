Deputies Stop Man in Crisis From Setting Himself on Fire

Advice

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with preventing a man experiencing a mental-health crisis from setting himself and his vehicle on fire.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at Tom’s Gas, 230 Highway 246 in Buellton.

Deputies were dispatched to the station, where the man “was observed pacing near the fuel pumps with a gas can in his hand, and had doused himself and his vehicle with gasoline,” according to sheriff’s Lt. Craig Bonner.

Witnesses told deputies that the 48-year-old Santa Maria man, whose name was not released, appeared to be trying to ignite the gasoline.

“The distraught individual was holding a gas can in one hand and cigarette lighter in his other hand,” Bonner said. “It appeared that the subject’s clothing was soaked with gasoline.”

A deputy engaged the man in conversation, and encouraged him to move away from the gas pump, and eventually convinced him to put the lighter in his pocket.

“In an effort to encourage the person to move away from the gas pumps, the deputies walked toward the subject while speaking with him,” Bonner said. “This caused the man to walk away from the gas pumps and into the open parking lot.”

Moments later, the deputies were able to get close enough to the man to safely take him into custody.

He subsequently was taken in for a mental-health evaluation, Bonner said.

“The involved sheriff’s deputies are commended for bravely performing their duties and saving the life of this man, as well as protecting the lives and property of bystanders and the Buellton community,” Bonner said.

