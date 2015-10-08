Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Murder-Suicide Suspected After Couple Found Dead Inside Los Olivos Home

Bodies of Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, of Los Olivos and Gregg Todd Hamilton, 50, of Santa Ynez found inside Alamo Pintado Avenue residence

Deputies gather Thursday outside a Los Olivos home where the bodies of Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, of Los Olivos and Gregg Todd Hamilton, 50, of Santa Ynez were found, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:41 p.m. | October 8, 2015 | 8:49 a.m.

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday inside a Los Olivos home in what Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

The victims discovered inside the residence in the 2200 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue were identified Thursday evening as Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, of Los Olivos and Gregg Todd Hamilton, 50, of Santa Ynez, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman..

"The case is still under investigation but at this point all indications are that this was a murder-suicide," Hoover said. "Kimberly Hamilton suffered an apparent gunshot wound and Gregg Hamilton suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Sheriff's dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 8 a.m. from a man who said that a violent crime had occurred at his location, Hoover said, adding that his cell phone was tracked to the Alamo Pintado Avenue home.

Emergency personnel converged on the residence, and streets in the vicinity of Alamo Pintado Avenue and Jonata Street were blocked off.

Nearby Los Olivos School, St. Marks Preschool and Dunn School were placed on lockdown for a time, Hoover said.

Law enforcement officers staged in a nearby church parking lot as they attempted to contact anyone inside the residence.

Special Enforcement Team members confer Thursday outside a Los Olivos home where the bodies of a man and woman were found, the victims of an apparant murder-suicide. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The sheriff's Special Enforcement Team and its armored Bear vehicle were called in, along with canine units and a county helicopter, Hoover said.

When the Special Enforcement Team eventually gained entrance to the home, they discovered the bodies of Hamiltons, Hoover said, adding that investigators believe the deaths stem from a domestic dispute.

They also recovered a firearm, she said, declining to elaborate on what kind.

A neighbor reported hearing two gunshots at about 8 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said her office was not aware of any previous calls for service or criminal records associated with the address on Alamo Pintado Avenue.

A structure fire also occurred Thursday morning in the typically quiet Santa Ynez Valley town, but Hoover said the two incidents do not appear to be related.

A previously planned concert Thursday night at nearby St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., will serve as a benefit for the fire victims, the Palmer family, and the Hamilton's children, the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark's pastor, announced Thursday afternoon following the traumatic events.

Admission will be free, with donations to be accepted for the two families involved in the tragedies.

"In addition to assisting those impacted by the day's events, the experience of beautiful music in the concert will help to calm and inspire us for the support and strength we will be able to offer in caring for our community in the days ahead," Day added.

The unique classical music concert entitled “An Evening of Spanish Music for Cello & Piano” performed by accomplished cellist Andrew Smith and pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero  will feature works by Spanish composers including Manuel de Falla, Gaspar Cassado, Joaquín Turina and Enrique Granados. 

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Thursday. After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the artists.

This concert is part of St. Mark’s non-religious, non-sectarian community arts program.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The home on Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos where the bodies of a man and woman were found Thursday, apparently the victims of a murder-suicide. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
