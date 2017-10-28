Deputies Use Opiod Blocker to Save Three Young Men

Sheriff’s Deputies Utilize Naloxone in Two Separate Incidents to Help Save Three Young Men Suffering from an Apparent Overdose

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies successfully administered Naloxone on two separate occasions in the past week. The Naloxone deployments occurred in Orcutt and Isla Vista and helped save three young men who were suffering apparent drug overdoses.

Naloxone, brand name Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids (medications and narcotics), including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.

The first incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, in the 4400 block of Kenai Court in Orcutt and involved two men, ages 20 and 21.

The second incident, which involved a 19-year-old male UCSB student, happened about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 6700 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista.

In both incidents, deputies arrived at the location, prior to other emergency medical personnel. The deputies assessed the patients’ condition and found they were unconscious and experiencing depressed breathing.

Based upon the symptoms and overall circumstances being consistent with an opioid overdose, deputies utilized their issued intranasal Naloxone and within a short period of time, the male patients regained consciousness.

Fire and medical personnel arrived, took over care and transported the patients to local hospitals for further treatment, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Earlier this year, all Sheriff’s deputies received Naloxone, and training on its use, through the combined effort of the Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency.

Due to the quick thinking and actions of the Sheriff’s deputies, these incidents ended with lives saved instead of fatalities due to drug overdose, the Sheriff's Office reports.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.