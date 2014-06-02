Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deputies Who Shot at Elliot Rodger in Isla Vista Back on Duty

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 2, 2014 | 5:41 p.m.

The four Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons during Elliot Rodger's murderous rampage in Isla Vista have been released to full duty as of Monday, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The deputies, whose names have not been released, were placed on administrative leave after engaging in gun battles with Rodger, the 22-year-old man responsible for killing six people and injuring 13 more.

Investigations are ongoing for the mass-murder case, but Sheriff Bill Brown has said that deputies wounded Rodger in the hip during one of the two exchanges of gunfire.

Sheriff’s investigators look into all officer-involved shootings, and then make a report to the District Attorney’s Office for a decision on whether the shootings were legally justified.

The administrative review hasn’t yet been turned over to the DA, Hoover said.

There were two officer-involved shootings the night of May 23 while Rodger was driving his black BMW through the streets of Isla Vista, shooting at some people and running others down.

The first occurred on Del Playa Drive, when a deputy on foot was shot at by Rodger and returned fire, Brown has said.

The second gunfire exchange happened on Sabado Tarde Road, where Rodger shot at four deputies running across the grass at Acorn Park. Three deputies returned fire and one is believed to have hit Rodger in the hip.

“The injury likely distracted him from his killing spree and put him to flight, causing him to crash his BMW and ultimately take his own life,” Hoover said in a statement Monday.

After his car came to a stop, deputies reportedly found Rodger dead in the driver’s seat, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The Sheriff’s Office, like the rest of our community, is still trying to come to grips with the fact that we lost six young, vibrant UCSB students at the hand of this deranged killer, but if it were not for the quick and decisive actions of these brave deputies, many more innocent people might have died that night,” Brown said in a statement Monday.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

