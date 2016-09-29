Deputy on Motorcycle Hurt Apprehending Theft Suspects in Buellton

A motorcycle deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was injured Thursday during the pursuit of three people who stole items from a Buellton grocery store.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Albertsons grocery store on the 200 block of Highway 246, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Three suspects fled on foot, Hoover said, and attempted to elude capture.

In the course of apprehending the trio, the deputy on the motorcycle was involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of Freear Drive and Highway 246, Hoover said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries, and was taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment.

“The three suspects associated with the theft are detained and the investigation is ongoing,” Hoover said.

The collision involving the motorcycle deputy was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

