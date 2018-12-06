Pixel Tracker

Deputy Sheriff Trainees Complete Hancock Law Enforcement Academy

Four recent graduates come from variety of backgrounds

Deputies Gordon Williams, Miranda Moreno, Guadalupe Ibarra and Flavio Vargas.
Deputies Gordon Williams, Miranda Moreno, Guadalupe Ibarra and Flavio Vargas. (Courtesy)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | December 6, 2018 | 4:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced the graduation of four Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff trainees from the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy: Guadalupe Ibarra, Miranda Moreno, Gordon Williams III and Flavio Vargas.

After 21 weeks of instruction, the graduates received certificates of completion in a formal ceremony Dec. 5 at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The graduates are among 17 total recruits in the academy and range in age from 26-42. They come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experiences including:

A former Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office custody deputy, a former program coordinator for the Santa Barbara County’s Sexual Assault Response Team, a retired U.S. Army veteran, and a U.S. Navy Reserve member.

The graduates completed the California Peace Officers Standards and Training basic course, which included more than 850 hours of instruction.

Some of the instruction included Leadership, Professionalism and Ethics, Crimes against Persons and Property, Laws of Arrest, Emergency Vehicles Operations, Report Writing, Arrest and Control techniques, Lifetime Fitness and Firearms training.

The Law Enforcement Academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to continue their training within the Field Training Program.

Before the ceremony, the deputy sheriff trainees were sworn in by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

“Class 116 grew together as a tight knit team and each one of the recruits was provided with a solid foundation to build their competency as a law enforcement officer,” said recruit training officer, Special Duty Deputy Vincent Buck.

The Sheriff’s Office congratulates Deputy Sheriff trainee Guadalupe Ibarra for receiving the Leadership and the Report Writing awards, and Deputy Sheriff trainee Flavio Vargas who was awarded the Leo Ortega Most Inspirational Recruit Award.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognizes Deputy Sheriff trainee Gordon Williams III for receiving the Doug Odom Firearms Award and the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, safe driver award.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for deputy sheriff trainees. This is an opportunity for individuals who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety.

To apply, visit www.sbsheriff.org and click on the Join Us section or go to the recruitment Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sbsorecruitmentteam/.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

