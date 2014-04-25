Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association Opposes Measure M

By Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association | April 25, 2014 | 4:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association has announced its opposition to Santa Barbara County’s Measure M on the June 3 ballot.

“At a time when departments have just started to rehire much-needed personnel, Measure M threatens to devastate public safety budgets,” said Todd Johnson, secretary of the SBCDSA, “If Measure M passes, we’re likely to see layoffs at the Sheriff’s Department, which will result in the closure of jail housing units, fewer deputies on the streets and less security for Santa Barbara County residents.”

Lead by Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, Measure M would reprioritize tax money to maintain roads and prevent additional deterioration. Measure M would not work to improve current deteriorated roads, rather, Measure M would upkeep current road conditions, buildings and parks. Proponents of Measure M have yet to disclose a funding mechanism, except to say the money would come from the general fund.

If Measure M passes, Santa Barbara County will be forced to reallocate up to $20 million of the general fund. Based on the past practice of proportional across the board cuts the Sheriff’s Department’s budget will be subject to an $8 million reduction. These proposed harsh budget cuts would negatively affect the entire Santa Barbara County justice system.

The SBCDSA strongly opposes Measure M for the potential devastating effects it would present to public safety in Santa Barbara County.

“Our primary goal is to protect the residents of Santa Barbara County and ensure that they feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “Measure M is simply dangerous to the public’s safety.”

Click here for more information about the SBCDSA or to learn more about how the SBCDSA serves their local communities.

 

