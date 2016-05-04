Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Elects New Board Members, Executive Officers

By Jeffrey Monical for the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Santa Barbara County | May 4, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Santa Barbara County has announced the results of their board elections, as well as new officers.

The board of directors comprises Jazzmine DeForest, John Tena, Michael Kuhbander, Michael Scherbarth and Dan Calderon.

New executive officers include Brad Welch, secretary; Javier Antunez, treasurer; Travis Henderson, second vice president; Todd Johnson, first vice president; and Matthew McFarlin, president.

In a letter to association members, McFarlin expressed appreciation to the outgoing president, Chris Corbett, and vice president, Dave Brookshire, for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices on behalf of custody deputies, deputy sheriffs, district attorney investigators and dispatchers represented by the association.

McFarlin also listed the issues that will remain the focus of the association, including the efforts to secure a labor contract that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to restore working conditions and the ability to recruit and retain skilled professionals to work as sworn personnel in Santa Barbara County.

Jeffrey Monical represents the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Santa Barbara County.

 
