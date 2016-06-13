Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Members Run in Special Olympics Torch Relay

Earlier this week, the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association participated in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run across Santa Barbara County.

Several members of the SBCDSA board of directors were honored to carry the torch.

The SBDSA donated $3,000 to the Special Olympics this year, continuing a legacy of support for the program.

SBCDSA’s second vice president, Travis Henderson, participated in the event.

“The athletes of the Special Olympics are the embodiment of sportsmanship, selflessness and perseverance,” he said. “Anyone who has ever met with these athletes or watched them compete can draw inspiration from their contagious enthusiasm and heart.”

Henderson presented the SBCDSA check for $3,000 to Santa Barbara County Special Olympics coordinator Gina Carbajal.

To learn more about the SBCDSA community support program, visit the association’s website at www.SBCDSA.org or contact SBCDSA President Matthew McFarlin by email at [email protected].

— Jeffrey Monical represents the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.