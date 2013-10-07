Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:59 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Burglary Suspect Critically Wounded Near Carpinteria

Jeremy Leon Bordegaray, 29, of Cayucos was handcuffed when he attempted to flee in a patrol car, according to deputies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 7, 2013 | 7:38 a.m.

A handcuffed burglary suspect was shot and critically wounded near Carpinteria Sunday night after he attempted to flee from deputies in a patrol car, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Bordegaray
Jeremy Leon Bordegaray

The incident began at about 7:45 p.m. at a residence on the 3200 block of Beach Club Road, a private road off Padaro Lane, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies were responding to a report of possible trespassing at a home in the area, Hoover said, and found Jeremy Leon Bordegaray, 29, of Cayucos, inside the residence.

Bordegaray was detained and interviewed, and deputies found a loaded handgun in a backpack belonging to him, Hoover said.

"At around 9:30 p.m. the suspect, who was handcuffed in the rear secure area of a patrol car, knocked out the plexiglass partition, and gained access to the front of the patrol car, which contained several loaded law enforcement firearms," Hoover said. "He attempted to flee by driving the patrol car from the area."

Deputies gave chase on foot, and one of them fired several shots, striking Bordegaray, Hoover said.

Bordegaray was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, Hoover said.

"Due to his medical condition, the suspect, who has an extensive criminal history, has not been able to be interviewed by sheriff’s detectives," Hoover said.

Bordegaray's identity was confirmed through fingerprints, Hoover said.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, Hoover said.

A departmental administrative investigation also is under way to determine if proper policies and procedures were followed.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is routine in cases of this nature.

Bordegaray faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, a parole violation, trespassing, resisting arrest and providing false information to a peace officer, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

