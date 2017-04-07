Derek Drouin Clears Record Height in High Jump at Sam Adams Invite

Track & Field

Derek Drouin, the reigning Olympic champion in the high jump, tentatively set the decathlon high jump record Friday at the sixth Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational at Westmont College.

Drouin, of Canada, cleared 7-5.75 and is in fourth place after five events in the decathlon. In order for the high jump mark to be a world record, he must complete the 10 events and score at least 7,000 points. The mark is a Thorrington Field record. Drouin, competing in his first decathlon, is on pace to score 7,000 points. He has a personal best of 7-10.5 in the high jump.

Hunter Veith of Wichita State leads the decathlon with 3,991 points. Santa Barbara Track Club member Lindsay Schwartz is the leader in the women's heptathlon with 3,528 points.

In other highlights from the first day, Jacob Rickman of Cal Poly threw the shot put 50-5.5, setting a meet record previously held by Ashton Eaton, the decathlon world record holder and two-time Olympic champion. His mark was 49-5, set in 2016.

Tom Hopkins of the Santa Barbara Track Club set a personal best in the shot with a toss of 43-11.75.

Competition continues Saturday.