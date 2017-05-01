Derek Stein Wins Channel League Boys Diving Title

Derek Stein of Santa Barbara High won the Channel League boys diving title at the league finals on Monday at the Santa Barbara pool.
Stein scored 359.15 points and teammate Jannis Staiger was second with 300.70. They have qualified for CIF finals.
Charlotte Allison of Ventura won the girls title with 337.80 points. Jana Gonzalez, San Marcos placed second at 320.21 to earn CIF berths.
MEN
1st Derek Stein (SBHS) 359.15
2nd Jannis Staiger (SBHS) 300.70
3rd Clayton Currie (VHS) 295.75
4th Carter Feld (SBHS) 283.25
WOMEN
1st Charlotte Allison (VHS) 337.80
2nd Jana Gonzalez (SMHS) 320.21
3rd Kelsi Dugas (VHS) 313.50
4th Paige White (VHS) 305.10