Derek True Fires a Two-Hitter for Santa Barbara in 4-0 Win Against Lompoc

Baseball

Derek True was in command for the Santa Barbara High baseball team, throwing a two-hit, complete-game shutout against Lompoc on Friday in a Channel League game.

The right-handed True, a Cal Poly signee, struck out nine, walked two and hit a batter in his best outing of the young season.

"His feel for the off-speed pitches is coming around nice," said coach Steve Schuck "His velocity remained consistent from first pitch to last."

Kai Uchio, Nick Dallow, Nick Oakley and True all hit run-scoring doubles to supply the offense. Anthony Firestone had two walks and a sacrifice fly.

"The strikeouts today were what prevented a bigger offensive output," Schuck said. "We need to get better at recognizing how we are getting pitched and then making adjustments during the at-bats.

He praised the team's defense and the catching of Anthony Firestone.

"His receiving behind the plate keeps getting better each game," said Schuck.

The Dons are 3-3 and 2-1 in league.