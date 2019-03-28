Derek True Gives 5 Solid Innings, Santa Barbara Wins Finale in Arizona

Baseball

Derek True struck out 10 and allowed one hit in five innings and Anthony Fireston drove in three runs to lead the Santa Barbara High baseball team to a 6-1 win over Pine Creek, Colo., on the final day of the Pride Classic in Arizona on Thursday.

The Dons went 2-1-1 in the tournament, leaving them with a 10-5-1 record.

True walked only one in a dominating performance.

"Derek was absolutely locked in today," coach Steve Schuck said. "He had command of his fastball — mid to upper 80s — and his slider was unhittable."

Cody Orud pitched the the final two hittings, giving up a run on three hits.

"Cody pitched great this tournament," Schuck said. "It was awesome to see him have success for all the hard work that he has put in. Cody grew up this week as a ballplayer."

Firestone paced the offense. He had a triple and a single, was hit by a pitch and had three RBI.

"He has been on fire the last month and it is really exciting to see him come into his own as a hitter," Schuck said.

Bryce Warrecker was on base three times with two walks and a double.

"I think Bryce has arrived and is finally in his groove. He hit the ball hard all tournament," said Schuck.

Frankie Gamberdella went 3 for 3 with two singles and a double and Jordan Harris hit a double to get the first run on the board and walked his last two at-bats.

The Dons stole four bases.

Santa Barbara next plays on Tuesday at St. Bonaventure.