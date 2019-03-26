Pixel Tracker

Derek True of Santa Barbara High, Westmont’s Sydney Mar Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 26, 2019 | 4:35 p.m.

Santa Barbara High baseball player Derek True and Sydney Mar of the Westmont College track & field team have been named the Athletes of the Week.

Derek True Click to view larger
Derek, Santa Barbara High baseball.
Sydney Marr Click to view larger
Sydney Marr, Westmont track & field.

The pair will be honored at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday, April 1 at Harry's Plaza Cafe. There was no luncheon this week because of spring break.

True produced at the plate and on the mound for the Dons in Channel League victories over Santa Ynez last week, 15-7 and 8-2. He hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the first game and homered and tripled and had four RBI in the second game at Santa Ynez.

True, who has signed with Cal Poly, earned the pitching victory in the game at Santa Ynez, striking out seven in five innings. The 8-2 win gave the first-place Dons a two-game lead in the Channel League.

Marr won the women's hammer throw at the Westmont Classic with a school record of 179-6. The mark automatically qualified her for the NAIA Championships

The male honorable mention choices for the award inclue Victor Rinaldi (Carpinteria track & field), Nico Martinez (Dos Pueblos baseball), Armani Smith (UCSB baseball), Conner Roberts (SBCC baseball) and Preston Fox (Santa Barbara High golf).

The other female standouts that were nominated for the award include Laila Goodman (Santa Barbara High track & field) and Josy Uyesaka (Dos Pueblos softball).

