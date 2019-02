Derek True Powers Santa Barbara High to 12-7 Channel League Win at Santa Ynez

Baseball

Derek True belted a two-run homer and had four quality at-bats on Tuesday as Santa Barbara High knocked off Santa Ynez 12-7 in a Channel League baseball game. The Dons were batting with the bases loaded in the top of the 7th when the game was called by darkness. Santa Barbara had five multi-run innings, led by True, Nick Oakley and Nick Dallow, who drove in a couple of runs. The Dons stole five bases. "Jordan Harris did not have his best stuff but competed his butt off," said coach Steve Schuck. "Carter Park came on in relief and pitched unreal. He only gave up 1 hit and his curveball had a lot of bite. "I am happy with the relentlessness that we played with. We just kept coming and they would not stop. We need to have that mindset every game, every inning. I need to state how proud I am of the bench. Those guys were locked in the entire game. They played a huge role in the energy of the team. The starters really feed off that. What is awesome is every day, we as coaches are so fortunate to see the personality of this team unfolding. It amazing to watch. These guys truly love each other. We still have some work to do but we are on the right path."

