Derek True Throws 2-Hitter, Homers in Santa Barbara’s 8-1 Win Over Lompoc

Baseball

Derek True was dialed in on the mound and at the plate for Santa Barbara in an 8-1 Channel League victory over Lompoc at Eddie Mathews Field on Friday.

The Dons (13-7-1 overall) improve to 9-2 in league and have a three-game lead over second-place Dos Pueblos with four games to play. Lompoc fell to 7-6 in league and 9-10 overall.

True threw a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 10 and belted a solo homer over the left-field foul pole to lead off the fifth inning.

"This is his third start in a row that he has had complete command out on the mound," Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said of the right-handed True, a Cal Poly signee. He was efficient, needing 87 pitches for the complete game performance. He struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Lompoc's lone run came after a couple of throwing errors by the Dons in the second inning. Isaiah Hernandez reached base on a throwing error, advanced to third on another error and scored on Ryan Morgan's single to right.

Santa Barbara scored five runs in the first inning. The big blow was a three-run homer to right field by Frankie Gamberdella. He drove in Nick Dallow, who had a RBI single, and Bryce Warrecker, who singled.

Moses Dokes also hit a solo homer in the third, giving the Dons three home runs in the game. They also hit two doubles, one in the first by Anthony Firestone and another by Nick Dallow in the fifth. Both came in to score.

Nick Oakley had two hits, scored a run and stole two bases.

The Dons had nine hits.

"I liked the way we were locked-in today," Schuck said. "When we stay present, we play pretty good baseball. I commend the team for buying in and staying with the process."

The Dons host San Marcos on Tuesday.