Derek True’s Pitching, Santa Barbara’s Aggressive Base Running Lead to 13-2 Win

Derek True pitched a one-hitter for five innings and Santa Barbara High was aggressive on the basepaths, stealing nine bases, in a 13-2 romp over Buena in a non-league baseball game on Wednesday.

The Cal Poly-bound True struck out five in earning the victory.

"He was untouchable today," coach Steve Schuck said. "His last two outings have been impressive. Derek has found his groove and is pitching with a ton of confidence."

Cody Orud threw the last two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.

"That is four outings for Cody without walking a batter. He is pitching with great confidence as well," said Schuck.

Offensively, the Dons (11-6-1) were running at every chance they got: balls in the dirt, first to third, stretching singles into doubles.

"I was really proud of how relentless we are on the base paths. Everyone is looking for the next 90 feet," said Schuck.

Bryce Warrecker was on base four out of five appearance, including a monster three-run home. Nick Dallow was on base all but one time and had an RBI double. Frankie Gamberdella kept his hit streak alive with a base hit and a walk. True also contributed offensively with a two-run single.

"Every starter reached base today with at least a base hit," said Schuck.



