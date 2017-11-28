Design Awards Gala Recognizes Local Architects

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara will host their Design Awards Gala on Dec. 9 at the University Club, honoring the achievements of local architects and architecture.

The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards draws attention to the extraordinary legacy of great architecture in Santa Barbara, the value of quality design to our community and all those who contribute to its creation.

There are submissions from 60 licensed architects in the Santa Barbara area, as well as architects outside Santa Barbara for projects within Santa Barbara County.

This year’s categories are: Commercial, Mixed Use & Multi Family, Residential, Interior, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Small Projects and Unbuilt Work.

The annual event is open to any member of the public interested in participating in Santa Barbara architecture. Register at https://aiagala2017.eventbrite.com.

From the entries, a jury of architects selected the best of architectural design in the community, which will be announced to the community on the night of the gala.

Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.



The awards jurors are: John Burgee, FAIA, of Santa Barbara, Marlon Blackwell, FAIA, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Tom Fowler, AIA, of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Burgee, born in 1933, is an American architect known for his collaboration with Philip Johnson, which resulted in the design and construction of a number of seminal high-rise buildings of the postmodern era.

Burgee is a 1956 graduate of University of Notre Dame, USA, School of Architecture. He served on Notre Dame's Board of Trustees from 1988 until April when he was named trustee emeritus.

In 1968, Burgee established Johnson/Burgee Architects in Manhattan in partnership with Johnson.

Their practice realized a number of high-rise buildings, including the AT&T (now Sony) Building, which became an icon of postmodern architecture; the Pennzoil Place in Houston; and the Lipstick Building in New York.

Blackwell serves as the E. Fay Jones Distinguished Professor at the Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design at the University of Arkansas. He is integrally involved in every phase of the design process, from programming through construction administration, for every project Marlon Blackwell Architects pursues.

Marlon Blackwell Architects received the 2016 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in Architecture and ranked No. 1 in Design as part of the Architect 50, a national survey of architecture firms.

The firm has earned an international design reputation through recognition of its work in various publications, including architectural design journals and books; and receiving some 120 design awards. Visit https://www.marlonblackwell.com/.

Fowler is the director of the Cal Poly Graduate Program, Architecture; distinguished professor of the ACSA; and director Community Interdisciplinary Design Studio.

His experience includes working for Davis Brody Architects in New York City, and Hartman Cox in Washington, D.C.

He has also served as associate head of Cal Poly's Architecture Department, 2001-07; ACSA's secretary to the board, 2004-06; was appointed to serve on the National Architectural Accreditation Board (NAAB) as an ACSA representative 2007-09; and has had experience in participating on NAAB visitation teams to 14 programs around the country.

He has been recognized for his teaching and research activities, including College of Architecture & Environmental Design Westley Ward Teaching Award, 2007; Architecture Department's Faculty Teaching Award, 2005; and Young Faculty Teaching Award, ACSA/AIAS, 1996-97, nominated by Cal Poly's College of Architecture in 2000 and 2001.

Last awarded in 1988, the Lutah Maria Riggs President Award for lifetime achievement of a Santa Barbara architect will be awarded to Brian Cearnal and the Cearnal Collective.

The award recognizes an AIA Santa Barbara member or firm whose work, community service and civic engagement have had a lasting influence for the betterment of Santa Barbara’s built environment.

Recipients must have both a body of distinguished architectural design and a history of advocacy for community architectural engagement in the area.

Cearnal, founding partner of the Cearnal Collective, a local and distinguished architectural firm, has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara architectural community since 1980; demonstrating consistently throughout this time a strong dedication to beautiful and significant architecture and community leadership, the AIA reports.

For more about the American Institute of Architects, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.