Design Charrette Takes on Challenge of Lower State Street

By Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara | October 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Local architects, landscape designers and planners got together on Oct. 21 to generate ideas to revitalize the lower portion of State Street. The event was a design charrette hosted by AIA Santa Barbara at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

The portion of State Street in question is currently experiencing retail vacancies from Sola to Gutierrez streets that outpace anything seen in Santa Barbara in many years, AIA said.

Nine design teams at the meeting received information from civil engineers, local transport experts, real estate developers, and housing authorities.

With advanced 3D modeling systems provided by OGEO, the teams conceptualized a built environment to address the issues facing downtown Santa Barbara, from vacancies to vagrancy.

Each of the design teams looked at State Street solutions in three levels:

Urban Design, thinking about large scale neighborhood connections from Sola Street to Stearns Wharf.

Block Design, exploring solutions to four block areas along Lower State from Sola to Gutierrez streets.

Parcel Design, incorporating ideas from the quadrant and urban level into a practical and visionary solution for an individual retail building.

“It was inspiring to see these groups of professionals come together to ideate on solutions to make State Street a vital place. Our community is very lucky to have such creative talent and commitment focused on this important issue,” said architect Brian Cearnal.

“The charrette generated tremendous energy and creativity yielding all manner of great ideas and realizable concepts that could help maintain vitality in the heart of our community for years to come,” said architect Detlev Peikert.
 
While each team developed different designs and solutions, similar themes were brought up by several group to create a State Street that could appropriately address the issues of an increasingly populated and globalized world, AIA said.

Housing, structure height, parking, transportation, and new commercial hubs were significant motifs in each teams’ designs.

The teams developed ways in which to balance heights of up to 60 feet, while maintaining the airy and historic fabric of downtown Santa Barbara’s architecture by including hidden courtyards, integrated paseo systems, and new parks.

The proposals also allowed space for more affordable-housing units.

Many groups developed ideas of limiting access to cars on State Street, instead providing transportation hubs for trollies and buses, and developing a safer network for bicycles and pedestrians to support the main corridor's culture of discovery.

The goal of the charrette was to start a dialogue on workable, beautiful and creative solutions to Lower State Street’s issues that would enable this area to stay vital for decades to come, the AIA reports.

— Tara Rizzi for AIA Santa Barbara.

 

