Local News

Design Review Board Discusses Goleta Neighborhood Clinic Expansion Plans

Medical clinic wants to expand capacity at Calle Real facility

The Goleta Neighborhood Clinic at 5580 Calle Real plans to expand its medical facilities into the rest of the building. Click to view larger
The Goleta Neighborhood Clinic at 5580 Calle Real plans to expand its medical facilities into the rest of the building.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 15, 2016 | 8:59 p.m.

The Goleta Neighborhood Clinic plans to increase its capacity by taking over the other half of the 7,390-square-foot building it occupies.

An application with the city calls for the property, at 5580 Calle Real, to make interior and exterior renovations and a small addition to its existing medical clinic. 

The Goleta Design Review Committee discussed the building location, landscape improvements, driveway and parking access on Wednesday to help the applicants decide whether the project works for the city.

Design Studios Collaborative, Inc., filed the consideration review on behalf of the property owner, William Meller of Sunnyside Property, LLC.

The existing clinic occupies about half of the building and the property owner wants to expand the clinic to the rest of the space.  

The review meeting gave design suggestions and guidance to the applicant and the committee’s consensus was to support the project.

“I’m in favor of this,” chairman Scott Branch said. “Overall, I'm in complete support of it.”

Records show the proposed interior features the enclosure of two roofed porches, new plumbing, piping, electrical panels, lighting and fixtures.

Dr. Charles Fenzi, CEO and chief medical officer for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, gave a tour of the Goleta Neighborhood Clinic in July 2015 when it opened to patients. Click to view larger
Dr. Charles Fenzi, CEO and chief medical officer for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, gave a tour of the Goleta Neighborhood Clinic in July 2015 when it opened to patients.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Landscaping improvements include removal of existing concrete to be replaced with permeable stones, new irrigation, landscape lighting, and removal of site curbs and walls.

The plan outlines exterior alterations to four new windows to the north elevation wall and new exit doors on the west and south elevations.

Concerns raised by the committee included installed signage, the height of the site walls with new screening, walkways and public access from the parking lot to the building. 

“I’m interested in how people will get from the parking lot to the building, especially with kids being around,” said landscape professional Karis Clinton.

The city anticipates the design will return to the council for consideration in the next few weeks. All revisions to the approved plans must be approved by the Building and Safety Division.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

