Goleta Design Board Gives Positive Reviews to Proposed Target on Kmart Site

Goleta’s Design Review Board got the first glimpse of a proposed Target store design and surrounding site improvements Tuesday and gave the project mostly positive comments.

The proposed changes, for the shopping center near the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, had a conceptual review and will go back to the commission in the future for approval.

“You are on the right track,” board chairman Scott Branch told project representatives on behalf of Target, San Diego-based Merlone Geier Partners, the property owners, and Stantec of Santa Barbara.

Goleta supervising senior planner Mary Chang walked through the new proposal, which calls for upgrades to two commercial buildings on the property, including the 116,578-square-foot retail building that currently is the single-story Kmart at 6865 Hollister Ave., and the 17,912-square-foot adjacent multi-tenant retail building at 6861 Hollister Ave.

According to Chang, the proposed redesign includes façade renovations to both buildings and upgrading the two driveways along Hollister Avenue.

During public comment, Goleta resident Barbara Massey said she was concerned about visibility when exiting and entering the current parking lot.

“There’s a real traffic problem,” Massey said of the parking lot. “I’ve seen, in the last two months, about five near accidents. I always go carefully and creep out.”

Goleta resident Cecilia Brown applauded the national retailer’s proposed plan.

“We all welcome Target and look forward to it being there,” Brown said. “What you are proposing is most appropriate to our community.”

Brown also favored the new proposed material and colors.

“It’s simple, clean and this is what that area needs,” she said.

Branch agreed.

“I appreciate the potential underuse of red — that is welcome,” he said. "Your choice of color and material is good.”

No additional square footage is being proposed, Chang said, and parking will remain in excess of the current parking requirements.

Board member Jennifer Fullerton said the proposed site improvements breathe new life into the area.

“I’m excited to see it being improved because it’s pretty unappealing and pretty rundown, so any improvement is going to be nice,” Fullerton said of the shopping center. She also suggested designated parking for smaller shops in the Storke Plaza Retail Center.

Board member Thomas Smith echoed positive comments.

“This is a good project and a vast improvement to a corner that has sadly needed some work to it for a long time,” Smith said.

The possibility of installing solar panels at the property also came up as a suggestion during the meeting.

“Goleta is forward-thinking in terms of wanting to increase the amount of rooftop solar in our community,” board member Bill Shelor said. “Maybe this is something to consider… and I’d be disappointed if this wasn’t the outcome.”

He voiced concerns about traffic impacts to the area once a Target goes into the shopping center.

“Hollister (Avenue) and Storke (Road) is the most congested intersection in Santa Barbara County, and there’s still more projects coming forward that have already been entitled in this neighborhood,” Shelor said. “I have concerns that the level of service at Storke and Hollister will be further eroded and these aren’t being analyzed or addressed in this process.

“It’s a great project — looking forward to it — but I do have concerns and don’t see any other opportunity for the community to state those concerns other than during this concept review,” Shelor continued.

The Kmart store is planning to close in October. Target has previously looked for space for a store in Goleta and is currently working to open a Santa Barbara store near La Cumbre Plaza.

