Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Design Thinking Expert Coeylen Barry Helps Hone Marymount Program

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | July 9, 2014 | 4:06 p.m.

Coeylen Barry described her first response to learning about design thinking at Stanford University as, “Why didn’t I learn about this earlier?” It was not long after that that she founded a company called Createdu to bring design thinking to students around the world.

Coeylen Barry
Coeylen Barry

Barry describes design thinking on Createedu’s website as "increasing student engagement and achievement because students see the relevance of educational content and take ownership of their learning. Today’s job market is changing so rapidly, we no longer know what we are preparing students for; design thinking teaches an approach and a process that they can apply to whatever pursuits they may choose.”

With a master's degree in curriculum and teacher education from Stanford University, after helping to found the revered African Leadership Academy, and several years of hands-on research at the K-12 labs at Stanford’s Institute of Design, Barry's expertise in design thinking is exceptional.

This summer, Barry brought this expertise to Marymount of Santa Barbara, where she worked with, trained and inspired Marymount’s faculty and administrators, building more momentum for the school’s ground-breaking design thinking program.

Barry’s visit to Santa Barbara is evidence of Marymount’s investment in creative 21st century learning.

Further evidence are the two new innovation labs and a soon-to-be completed Center for Creative Design that will serve as a flexible makerspace for students. Workshops, new course content and cross-curriculum implementation of design thinking now complement the school’s strong foundation of academic offerings.

“Marymount has been able to add new and, I believe, necessary programs to build 21st century skills in our students without losing the strong academic foundation-building programs Marymount is so well known for,” said Andrew Wooden, Marymount head of school. “Marymount’s values of Intellectual Preparation, Individual Flourishing and Ethical Collaboration continue to guide us to constantly innovate and stay relevant in important ways for student development and success. Our teachers are excited by the opportunities Marymount’s design thinking program offers them.”

Marymount’s design thinking program and Barry’s visit were spearheaded by Jannine Tuttle, Marymount director of creative design and engineering, and Rodney Lee, director of science, technology, engineering and math.

Barry’s visit involved training and coaching of Marymount teachers as well as a chance for a hands-on training with Cate School colleagues at Cate’s Summer Institutes: Science, Leadership and Creativity for a Better Tomorrow, a summer camp for seventh- and eighth-grade students.

“Marymount’s design thinking pilot program has gone exceptionally well. Students love it and the faculty can see the benefits in student learning," Wooden said. "It’s exciting to take things to the next level and the professional development Coeylen Barry provided our teachers helped us do that."

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through 8th grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for life-long character, achievement, and love of learning.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 