Design Your Own Bracelet at Goleta Library’s Rainbow Loom Workshop

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children age 8 or older to the Goleta Library to create Rainbow Loom bracelets.

Rated as one of the No. 1 toys in 2014 by the Toy of the Year Awards, the Rainbow Loom is a fun and interactive way for children to learn patterns and practice their fine motor skills. Participants will learn how to follow a loom pattern and create their own bracelet.

The workshop will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 18. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The library will provide all materials, and pre-registration is recommended. To guarantee a spot, please contact the library at 805.964.7878.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.