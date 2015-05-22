Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:30 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Designer Danielle Rocha Hosting ‘Summer Dream’ Swimwear Runway Show to Benefit Dream Foundation

By Kelly Sweda for the Dream Foundation | May 22, 2015 | 11:17 a.m.

Dream Foundation — the only national dream-granting organization for adults and their families battling life-threatening illness — is partnering with cutting-edge local swimwear designer Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim to host Summer Dream, a swimwear runway show event aimed at engaging young adults in the mission of Dream Foundation and raising funds to help make dreams come true.

One-hundred percent of proceeds raised will be earmarked to serve the dreams of applicants in their 20s.

“About 11 percent of our dream recipients are between the ages of 18 and 35,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation executive director. “Their dreams range from basic needs items like laptops and tablets to stay connected with family and friends, to the opportunity to meet a personal hero or experience a rite of passage such as a graduation or prom.”

Summer Dream will feature a runway show by Rocha Swim, as well as fashion from other local designers including CA Makes, Studio 399 Jewelry, Make Smith, Lisa Sands Design and Chapala & Parker. On hand serving up burgers and bites will be the mobile Carl’s Jr. Star Diner. There will be live performances by Danny Winter and DJ IDEX, as well as a raffle, wine and beer.

According to event chair Arlene Montesano, “It is exciting to be working with a talented young designer like Danielle Rocha, who has channeled her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit into giving back to the community. This is going to be the first event of its kind for Dream Foundation and we are working hard to make it a great success.”

Tickets are on sale now for $75 each and may be purchased online by clicking here.

Event sponsors include Blue Star Parking, Cabana Home, Carl's Jr., Don and Susan Kang, Jim Nigro, Eric and Nina Phillips, Walter Claudio Salon Spa and SpaceNK Apothecary.

Dream Foundation maintains a four-star Charity Navigator rating (the highest rating) for sound fiscal responsibility and has never turned away a qualified dream request.

— Kelly Sweda represents the Dream Foundation.

 

