Designs in Gold Invites Public to Help Mark 10th Anniversary

Ginger and James Cleland, owners of Designs in Gold, an antique and estate jewelry business in Solvang, will hold an open house, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15, to mark the shop’s 10th anniversary of doing business in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The event at Designs in Gold, 1640 Copenhagen Drive, will include a champagne toast to “10 more years” and light bites by Santa Barbara wine country catering company K’Syrah Catering & Events.

The Clelands have been running Designs in Gold from the showroom’s Copenhagen Drive location the past five years.

Previously, the business was in Solvang’s Frederik's Court, where the couple opened up shop in 2008, following a deliberate business move from their previous home of St. Louis, MO.

Ginger Cleland joined forces with her now-husband James more than 30 years ago, when she was a student at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

James Cleland, an artist, metalsmith and geologist, owned a gem shop in Carbondale, and Ginger’s interest in his business, and in James, sparked what would be her decades-long career as an antiques and arts dealer.

The Cleland’s link to the Santa Ynez Valley began in 1990, when Ginger embarked on a lengthy business relationship with Solvang Antiques as one of the shop’s go-to antique and estate jewelry dealers — a role she still holds.

Already somewhat familiar with this section of the California Central Coast, it took coaxing from several Solvang Antiques clients to spur the Clelands to make their move to the Valley in November 2008.

“At the time, we were running a jewelry store in St. Louis, but we were concerned about the direction of the economy in that area,” Ginger Cleland said. “We knew that in Solvang, we already had an established customer base.

“The move just made financial, and emotional sense, so we sold our St. Louis business and moved to where our clients were,” she said.

“We see customers shopping for special occasions (anniversaries, engagements, birthdays) they’re looking for something equally as memorable as the moment that they’re celebrating, and most of our clients know their stuff,” she said.

“These are jewelry enthusiasts and aficionados; antiques and art collectors. They return for our mutual appreciation of the pieces that we deal, as well as our ever-changing inventory, our extreme care for the items in our shop, and our knowledge and skill in this field ... it’s more than what we do, it’s what we love,” she said.

In addition to antique and estate jewels, inside the Cleland’s storefront James translates his 40-year industry turn into intricate, hand-crafted metalworks.

His award-winning, one-of-a-kind jewelry and sculptural creations relay his eye for detail, often having as expertly designed backs as fronts.



The Clelands also are known in the Valley for their sense of community. Ginger supports other local businesses by helping evaluate pieces and price them; estate pieces brought in to the House of Treasures Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society Thrift Shop and the SYV Opportunity Shop.

“When Johnson’s Jewel Box, which had been a Solvang institution since the ’80s, closed earlier this year, we felt compelled to not only help the shop’s existing customers, but also to take in expert jeweler Dave Espino, who had worked for Bill Johnson until Bill’s retirement,” Ginger Cleland said.

“With the addition of Dave and a brand new, state-of-the-art laser welder, we’re now a true full-service jewelry shop. And, it makes us feel good to continue Bill’s and Dave’s work,” she said.



Designs in Gold is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more, call 805-693-8700 or visit www.digsolvang.com.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Designs in Gold.