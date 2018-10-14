Sunday, October 14 , 2018, 10:01 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Designs in Gold Invites Public to Help Mark 10th Anniversary

By Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Designs in Gold | October 14, 2018 | 7:53 a.m.

Ginger and James Cleland, owners of Designs in Gold, an antique and estate jewelry business in Solvang, will hold an open house, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15, to mark the shop’s 10th anniversary of doing business in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The event at Designs in Gold, 1640 Copenhagen Drive, will include a champagne toast to “10 more years” and light bites by Santa Barbara wine country catering company K’Syrah Catering & Events.

The Clelands have been running Designs in Gold from the showroom’s Copenhagen Drive location the past five years.

Previously, the business was in Solvang’s Frederik's Court, where the couple opened up shop in 2008, following a deliberate business move from their previous home of St. Louis, MO.

Ginger Cleland joined forces with her now-husband James more than 30 years ago, when she was a student at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

James Cleland, an artist, metalsmith and geologist, owned a gem shop in Carbondale, and Ginger’s interest in his business, and in James, sparked what would be her decades-long career as an antiques and arts dealer.

The Cleland’s link to the Santa Ynez Valley began in 1990, when Ginger embarked on a lengthy business relationship with Solvang Antiques as one of the shop’s go-to antique and estate jewelry dealers — a role she still holds.

Already somewhat familiar with this section of the California Central Coast, it took coaxing from several Solvang Antiques clients to spur the Clelands to make their move to the Valley in November 2008.

“At the time, we were running a jewelry store in St. Louis, but we were concerned about the direction of the economy in that area,” Ginger Cleland said. “We knew that in Solvang, we already had an established customer base.

“The move just made financial, and emotional sense, so we sold our St. Louis business and moved to where our clients were,” she said.

“We see customers shopping for special occasions (anniversaries, engagements, birthdays) they’re looking for something equally as memorable as the moment that they’re celebrating, and most of our clients know their stuff,” she said.

“These are jewelry enthusiasts and aficionados; antiques and art collectors. They return for our mutual appreciation of the pieces that we deal, as well as our ever-changing inventory, our extreme care for the items in our shop, and our knowledge and skill in this field ... it’s more than what we do, it’s what we love,” she said.

In addition to antique and estate jewels, inside the Cleland’s storefront James translates his 40-year industry turn into intricate, hand-crafted metalworks.

His award-winning, one-of-a-kind jewelry and sculptural creations relay his eye for detail, often having as expertly designed backs as fronts.
 
The Clelands also are known in the Valley for their sense of community. Ginger supports other local businesses by helping evaluate pieces and price them; estate pieces brought in to the House of Treasures Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society Thrift Shop and the SYV Opportunity Shop.

“When Johnson’s Jewel Box, which had been a Solvang institution since the ’80s, closed earlier this year, we felt compelled to not only help the shop’s existing customers, but also to take in expert jeweler Dave Espino, who had worked for Bill Johnson until Bill’s retirement,” Ginger Cleland said.

“With the addition of Dave and a brand new, state-of-the-art laser welder, we’re now a true full-service jewelry shop. And, it makes us feel good to continue Bill’s and Dave’s work,” she said.
 
Designs in Gold is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more, call 805-693-8700 or visit www.digsolvang.com.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Designs in Gold.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 