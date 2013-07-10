NAWBO-SB to Go from ‘Desk to Dancing’ with Breakfast and Style Show

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is hosting “Desk to Dancing,” its annual Nordstrom Breakfast and Style Show, at 7:30 a.m. July 24.

This show allows NAWBO-SB members and guests a unique opportunity to privately dine, chat and shop before Nordstrom’s regular shopping hours. Plus, attendees are treated to a fashion show with style tips and advice from on-staff stylists.

Breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. followed by a style show at 8:15 a.m. After the show, there will be shopping and appointments with Nordstrom personal shoppers.

This event is back by popular demand so be sure to join NAWBO-SB on July 24 before it sells out. Registrations must be made one week in advance in order to attend. Click here to register.

NAWBO-SB is a nonprofit organization for women who own all of part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owner to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.