Crews Defy Extreme Heat, Gusty Winds to Make Steady Progress on Sherpa Fire

5-day-old blaze now at 54% containment as it nears 8,000 acres, but officials are hopeful that firefighters can gain full control by midweek

An air tanker helps build a retardant line near the upper edge of the Sherpa Fire on Sunday. The fire was 51 percent contained and had charred 7,893 acres as of Sunday evening.
An air tanker helps build a retardant line near the upper edge of the Sherpa Fire on Sunday. The fire was 51 percent contained and had charred 7,893 acres as of Sunday evening. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:52 a.m. | June 19, 2016 | 7:09 p.m.
Containment map of the Sherpa Fire. Black line is contained; red line is active fire. Click to view larger
The Sherpa Fire burning in southern Santa Barbara County hit a milestone of sorts Sunday evening, topping 51 percent containment as firefighters headed into a night of potentially troublesome sundowner winds.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the size of the blaze that has been menacing the Gaviota coast for five days increased slightly, to 7,893 acres, after crews spent the day toiling — on the ground and in the air — to construct containment lines and lay down miles-long bands of fire retardant.

Containment by 6 a.m. rose to 54 percent.

And despite the prospect of more sweltering temperatures and gusty winds on Monday, incident commander Rocky W. Opliger told Noozhawk on Sunday night that he’s optimistic the army of firefighters attacking the blaze will continue to make progress.

“We haven’t established a containment date, because we’ve really got to get through this wind anomaly,” said Opliger, deputy chief of the La Verne Fire Department.

“But we’re all pretty optimistic that we’ll be looking at sometime midweek we could be close to our containment.”

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson echoed those sentiments.

“I’m feeling cautiously optimistic, but very optimistic,” Peterson said. “We’ve had two very good nights in a row. The winds haven’t surfaced like they said they were going to surface, that we feared they were going to surface, so our crews were able to get in there and get some really good work done.

An aerial view shows the line of fire retardant that has been dropped along the north and east flanks of the Sherpa Fire, as well as a portion, in the upper left corner, along West Camino Cielo. Click to view larger
An aerial view shows the line of fire retardant that has been dropped along the north and east flanks of the Sherpa Fire, as well as a portion, in the upper left corner, along West Camino Cielo. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

“We have a good plan in place. We have great cooperation from all the people involved. Everybody ... from the local level has been working together for decades in some cases.”

Opliger credited the fact that firefighters have not let up in their efforts, even as predicted high winds failed to materialize the previous two nights.

“The thing is windows of opportunity,”​ Opliger said. “While the winds didn’t surface, those crews did not sit down at nighttime. They went after it, so we made a lot of progress at night, and the day reinforced that.”

On the fire lines, with temperatures rising to near 100 degrees Sunday, three firefighters were evacuated for heat-related illness. All were expected to be OK, Opliger said.

A bulldozer carves out a containment line along West Camino Cielo on Sunday afternoon. Click to view larger
A bulldozer carves out a containment line along West Camino Cielo on Sunday afternoon. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

The area of greatest concern with the fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon high in Refugio Canyon, continues to be the northeast flank, closest to populated areas in western Goleta.

Crews will continue their efforts on the north side of the fire, along Camino Cielo, Opliger said, noting that they also have made significant progress on a contingency line down slope to Condor Peak, on the western edge of the 2008 Gap Fire burn area.

“The crews feel that sometime in the next day or so, they’ll be able to make the connection between the Gap Fire and what we call our east line,” he said.

Air tankers and helicopters pounded that area throughout the day, and planned to continue that approach Monday.

There were more than 1,900 firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze as of Sunday night.

Resources deployed included 129 fire engines, 49 hand crews and 27 water tenders. The aerial fleet included 17 helicopters and five air tankers, one of them a DC-10.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

A helicopter picks up a load of fire retardant from a location near Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. Click to view larger
A helicopter picks up a load of fire retardant from a location near Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
Crews preparing to head out to the fire lines Sunday night get a briefing at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. Click to view larger
Crews preparing to head out to the fire lines Sunday night get a briefing at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
