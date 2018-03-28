Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:58 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Despite Recent Rains, Santa Barbara Still In Drought Emergency

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 28, 2018 | 1:47 p.m.

Despite the recent heavy rains, the city of Santa Barbara still remains in a “drought emergency” and the federal drought monitor has worsened from moderate to severe.

The current 3-month outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts below average rainfall for the Central Coast through mid-June.

Although there was above-average rainfall in January and February 2017 — and two big rain storms in January and March of 2018 — the average rainfall for the last six years still remains one of the lowest on record.

Still, last week’s rains also brought positive news to the city.

“The most recent storm was a good rain,” Dyer said.

He shared the status of the city’s water supply.

Including last week’s rain, so far this water year, which began Sept. 1, Gibraltar Reservoir has received 11.23 inches of rain, about 48 percent of normal.

The reservoir, however, is about 98 percent of capacity

Cachuma Reservoir has received about 9.38 inches, about 53 percent of normal.

The lake rose from 39 percent full to 40 percent full after last week’s rains. Cachuma currently holds about 77,683 acre feet.

The city of Santa Barbara has received about 9.49 inches of rain, about 58 percent of normal.

The city’s groundwater basins are at about 30 percent of capacity.

Santa Barbara has received a $10 million grant from the state to help fund the city’s desalination plant.

The city revealed the news at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting during its monthly drought report.

“Today, I have some really great news,” Kelley Dyer told the City Council.

The city plans public tours and an open house of the desalination plant later this year.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 