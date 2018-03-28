Despite Recent Rains, Santa Barbara Still In Drought Emergency

Despite the recent heavy rains, the city of Santa Barbara still remains in a “drought emergency” and the federal drought monitor has worsened from moderate to severe.

The current 3-month outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts below average rainfall for the Central Coast through mid-June.

Although there was above-average rainfall in January and February 2017 — and two big rain storms in January and March of 2018 — the average rainfall for the last six years still remains one of the lowest on record.

Still, last week’s rains also brought positive news to the city.

“The most recent storm was a good rain,” Dyer said.

He shared the status of the city’s water supply.

Including last week’s rain, so far this water year, which began Sept. 1, Gibraltar Reservoir has received 11.23 inches of rain, about 48 percent of normal.

The reservoir, however, is about 98 percent of capacity

Cachuma Reservoir has received about 9.38 inches, about 53 percent of normal.

The lake rose from 39 percent full to 40 percent full after last week’s rains. Cachuma currently holds about 77,683 acre feet.

The city of Santa Barbara has received about 9.49 inches of rain, about 58 percent of normal.

The city’s groundwater basins are at about 30 percent of capacity.

Santa Barbara has received a $10 million grant from the state to help fund the city’s desalination plant.

The city revealed the news at Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting during its monthly drought report.

“Today, I have some really great news,” Kelley Dyer told the City Council.

The city plans public tours and an open house of the desalination plant later this year.

