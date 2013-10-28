Despite Sunny Skies, Rain Showers Still in Forecast

Although Santa Barbara and the South Coast experienced sunny skies Monday morning, a chance of rain remains in the forecast through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system moving through the region was forecast to bring scattered showers, but rainfall totals were expected to be light, weather specialist Stuart Seto said.

"It definitely will be more showery this afternoon and Tuesday," Seto said.

Light rain was reported Monday morning in some parts of the North County, as well as in San Luis Obispo County, Seto said.

By midday, Alisos Canyon and Shell Peak each had recorded 0.16 inches of rain, while several other North County communities measured a tenth of an inch or less.

The forecast for Monday afternoon called for a 20-percent chance of rain on the South Coast, increasing to 40 percent in the evening hours, and dropping to 20 percent again on Tuesday.

In addition to scattered showers, breezy conditions were expected, Seto said, with winds of 10-20 mph, and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs in the low 60s were expected Monday and Tuesday, heading back into the 70s later in the week with the return of sunny skies.

Overnight lows should be near 50, except on Tuesday night, when the mercury is expected to dip into the low 40s.

