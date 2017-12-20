Despite ‘Wind Event,’ Crews Closing in on Taming Giant Thomas Fire

This story was last updated at 10:05 a.m.

As residents of Santa Barbara and Montecito waited anxiously Wednesday night to see what impacts an expected “wind event” would have, officials overseeing the battle against the Thomas Fire were giving every indication that the 16-day-old beast may finally have been tamed.

“We’ve got this fire pretty much done,” Chris Childers, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion chief, told a small crowd gathered at San Marcos High School near Goleta. “So tomorrow night at this time, hopefully you’ll all be back in your homes and I’ll be happy.”

He was right, as all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Thursday morning for Santa Barbara County areas.

About 16,000 people had still been under mandatory evacuation orders, some who have been out of their homes for nearly two weeks. Another 12,000 were under evacuation warnings.

“Right now we have some really good news — that we have secured the Santa Barbara side of this fire, and believe we’ve done it so well that now we’re getting the test,” Childers said Wednesday night. “The wind test that’s coming tonight will be the true test to see that we’ve done our job correctly.”

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, CalFire officials said the fire had little activity overnight due to the winds, and that firefighters had been able to contain spot fires that jumped over their line at Gibraltar Road. The strong winds, forecast through Thursday morning, were comparable to the winds that pushed the fire into the Montecito area on Saturday, officials said.

The Thomas Fire grew 200 acres overnight, to 272,200, and was still 60-percent contained.

A Red Flag Fire Weather Warning was in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, with forecasters calling for downslope north winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory that also was in effect was scheduled to expire at 3 a.m., and Childers told Noozhawk he expected the winds to subside in the morning hours Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, Childers told Noozhawk that the winds had been blowing throughout the evening, and overall things were progressing well.

“By daybreak we should have a pretty good idea where we stand,” he added.

The giant fire, which was sparked Dec. 4 near Santa Paula, is now the second largest fire in recorded history in the state, and it likely will eclipse No. 1 on the the list, the 2003 Cedar Fire in San Diego County, which blackened 273,246 acres.

As they were for Saturday’s wind-driven fire storm, which saw the blaze expand by more than 11,000 acres in about 12 hours, dozens of fire engines were stationed in threatened neighborhoods in the foothills, and dozens more were staged to respond if needed.

In another sign that incident commanders are feeling confident about where they stand, some 3,000 personnel have been released from the fire and sent back home in the last 36 hours. As of Wednesday night, the firefighting force stood at 5,746.

Fire and law enforcement personnel gave strong indications Wednesday night that most if not all evacuation orders would be eased Thursday if no serious flare-ups occurred overnight.

But Childers warned that the expected winds would likely kick up a lot of ash, leading to visibility problems for motorists and a resurgence of poor air quality.

The portion of fire line still not declared contained on the Santa Barbara front country Wednesday night stretched from near East Mountain Drive and Alston Road up along the east side of Gibraltar Road to East Camino Cielo.

But crews have been hammering hotspots and cooling the fire’s edges in that area for three days, and Childers expressed confidence that the containment lines would hold.

An infrared aerial survey was conducted Wednesday morning to determine where the hotspots were.

“We went out a looked at specific areas where there was heat, and now we have people cutting into those areas, dragging a hose with them if they can, and putting everything out, make sure we’ve secured every bit of heat,” Childers explained. “So it’s search and destroy anything with heat.”

Good progress was made again Wednesday on other flanks of the fire, including in the Pendola area in the Santa Barbara back country, near Rose Valley off Highway 33 north of Ojai, and in the Fillmore area.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at noon Thursday to consider declaring a Local Health Emergency for the Thomas Fire.

The declaration would allow officials with the county or the California Environmentral Protection Agency to enter private property without a right-of-entry form to remove toxic materials and hazardous substances that present an imminent threat to public health and safety.

