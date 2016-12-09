Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Destinee King Leads SBCC Over Imperial Valley

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 9, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.

Destinee King tallied 18 of her season-high 25 points in the second half on Friday afternoon, leading SBCC to a 70-43 women’s basketball rout of Imperial Valley in the first round of the Knights’ Colbert Classic at San Diego City College.

King, a 6-foot sophomore guard/forward from Antelope, Calif., made 8-14 field goals and 9-10 free throws for the Vaqueros, who led led 21-7 late in the first quarter and 40-21 at intermission. She scored her 25 points in just 22 minutes and also had six rebounds and three steals.

King collected 12 points in the third period and hit two free throws to give the Vaqueros (6-4) their biggest lead of 31 points (57-26) with 3:45 to go in the third quarter.

Jocelin Petatan added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in the third straight win by Santa Barbara. Alyssa Cosio had eight points and four boards for the Vaqueros, who had six players score between five and eight points. Diamond Alexander had seven points and five rebounds in 10 minutes to lead the bench brigade.

The Vaqueros outshot the Arabs 41.5 to 25 percent and outrebounded them 45-28. They forced 33 turnovers, leading to 30 points. The Vaqueros dominated on points in the paint (34-6) and bench points (18-1).

“We played well and our bench came through for us,” said coach Sandrine Krul.

The Vaqueros held the Arabs (0-5) to eight points in the second and fourth quarters while scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Liliana Ponce had four of her team’s season-high 18 steals.

The defending Colbert Classic champion Vaqueros will take on Saddleback (7-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the championship semifinals. The Gauchos, ranked No. 11 in Southern Cal and No. 19 in the state, walloped Mira Costa 81-49 on Friday.

