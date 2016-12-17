Destinee King’s Double-Double Powers SBCC to Victory

College Basketball

Destinee King racked up 19 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday, leading SBCC to an 86-59 women’s basketball victory over Hartnell in the consolation semifinals of the Don Warkentin Memorial Tournament at West Hills-Lemoore.

The Vaqueros (8-6) won the middle two quarters by a combined 53-28. They led 47-34 at the half, then opened the third on a 23-4 run capped by a 3-pointer by Stella Dulay that made it 70-38 with 3:09 to go in the third.

Dulay and Morgan Giove scored 15 points apiece. Dulay hit 5-7 from 3-point range and Giove was 3-5 for the Vaqueros, who shot 50 percent (8-16) from downtown.

King had 15 points and nine rebounds in the first half. She hit 7-14 field goals for the game with four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Jada Clark added her fourth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vaqueros outshot the Panthers (1-10) 42 to 26 percent and surpassed 60 rebounds for the second straight game. They won the board battle 63-45. They also assisted on 21 of 32 baskets.

“We played very well as a team,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We do very well when everyone stays true to the game plan. We have shown all season long that we can come back from a loss and play together. That’s a great thing to have for conference.

“Morgan started today and she plays so hard on offense and defense. Her unselfish play is what gets us going.”

Jocelin Petatan added seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Vaqueros, who won despite 35 turnovers. Hartnell had 28.

SBCC will battle Sacramento City for the consolation title on Sunday at noon.