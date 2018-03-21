Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Destruction from Fire, Mudslides Forces Organizers to Cancel This Summer’s Santa Barbara Triathlon

By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 21, 2018 | 9:09 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon announced Wednesday that it was cancelling this summer's event due to the recent fires and mudslides that devastated the community and ravaged the local landscape.

“Since January’s tragic natural disaster, we have been reviewing the timelines necessary for rebuilding several crucial bridges along our bike route,” said race director Joe Coito in a press release. “After careful consideration and review of alternate options, it has become clear that we cannot financially or logistically provide an alternative event consistent with the quality our community and athletes deserve and have come to expect.” 

Coito said that according to the California Transportation Department, the affected bridges will be under construction for another eight to 12 months.

“We are aware that this is disappointing to our participants, however, we are confident they will understand the magnitude of these events and respect our decision to cancel,” Coito said, adding that he is excited about the prospect of new bridges, improved roads and a completely renovated Cabrillo Bathhouse and Pavilion for the event’s return in 2019.

Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, supported Coito's decision.

“As the presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon for the past nine years, we value our partnership immensely," Garufis said.  "We know this is the right decision for this community, and it’s the right decision for Joe as a small business owner who, like a lot of local businesses, are starting to see the real impacts these disasters have had on our local economy. We are excited for the event to return in 2019 with more community support than ever before.”

For athletes who registered prior to this announcement, triathlon team members are working with our registration partner to determine refund options and/or provide credits toward a future event. 

Established in 1981, the Santa Barbara Triathlon is one of the oldest and most beloved triathlon events in the country and has raised more than a half million dollars for local charities. 

For more information about the triathlon's cancellation, contact Joe Coito, Santa Barbara Triathlon, at (805) 682-1634 or email [email protected]

