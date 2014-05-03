Detectives Investigate 2013 ‘Suspicious Death’ of Solvang Woman

Authorities are asking for the public to help uncover and bring forward information in the suspicious death last year of a longtime Solvang resident.

Heidi Good died at her home in March 2013, and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives with the North County Criminal Investigations Division are investigating her case as a suspicious death, according to Kelly Hoover, a department spokeswoman.

Little information was released Saturday surrounding the incident, and Hoover said that due to the nature of the case and the fact it is currently under investigation, no further details are available at this time.

A blog reportedly written by Good and her family members is active, and states that she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2005. She died on March 25, 2013.

Sheriff’s detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this case to contact the department’s confidential tip line at 805.681.4171.

