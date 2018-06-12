Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery at Carpinteria Marijuana Cultivation Facility

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, four black male adult suspects entered a marijuana cultivation facility in the unincorporated area of Carpinteria.

The suspects were detected by onsite security and an alarm was triggered. The security guard was detained by gunpoint.

The suspects subsequently fled the area with some stolen property.

The case is being actively investigated by Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Because of the nature of the investigation, and its active status, no further details will be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspects were targeting the specific business and does not believe there is a current threat to the unrelated business or residents in the community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on our website at www.sbsheriff.org.